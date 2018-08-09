Four arrested after Class A drugs seized in Peterborough

Four males have been arrested after a quantity of Class A drugs were seized in Peterborough.

Three men and a 16-year-old were arrested at a property in Dingley Court, Westwood, yesterday at about 12.30pm.

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance and possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. He was released on bail until August 31.

A 19-year-old of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance. He was released on bail until August 31.

A 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old man from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance and have been released under investigation.