Former scout leader from Ramsey jailed for sexual abuse of young boys

A former scout group leader now living in Ramsey who pleaded guilty to historical sexual abuse on young boys dating back to the 1970s and 1980s has been jailed.

Philip Levi, (73), of Vinery Court, Ramsey, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing of 15 counts of indecent assault on a child aged under 16, and two counts of indecency towards a child aged under 16.

On Friday, 7 December, he was sentenced to a total of 11 years and three months’ imprisonment.

The abuse took place in Harrow between 1972 and 1984 when Levi was a Scout Master.

Officers from the Met Police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command began an investigation after a male victim came forward in November 2016 to report being sexually abused by Levi as a child.

During the course of the investigation, further victims were identified who also reported being abused by him. Levi was arrested on 5 December 2017 and later charged.

DC Alyson Suddick, of the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: “ Philip Levi abused his position within the Scouting Organisation to prey on young boys under his care, subjecting them to systematic sexual abuse at a time in their lives when they should have been carefree and enjoying the many benefits of being a Scout.

“We are grateful to the victims for having the courage to come forward and assist police in this investigation. All suffered severe psychological trauma as a result of their experience and I would like to commend each and every one of them for their dignity throughout. I sincerely hope that the outcome of this case and the sentences imposed bring them a measure of comfort.

“Outcomes of this nature proves that men like Levi will not evade justice no matter how much time has passed. We would like to urge any other victims of Levi to come forward with information. All allegations will be treated with sensitivity and in the strictest of confidence.”

The judge commented that parents had put their boys into his trust assuming he would be a role model. Instead he chose to systematically abuse them. He described Levi as a predatory and persistent offender.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Levi probably thought he’d long got away with his sickening crimes but the tremendous bravery of the victims in this case meant he could no longer hide from his vile abuse.

“It’s vital that children know that sexual abuse is never the fault of the victim and that it is never too late to speak out, get support and bring perpetrators to justice.

“It’s important that children are taught to recognise abuse from an early age and empowered to report it to a trusted adult or Childline, which they can contact anytime on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk”

Adults can report non-recent abuse or get confidential advice and support through the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.