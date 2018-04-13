Former Posh youth coach to appear in court charged with indecently assaulting boys in Peterborough

A former Posh youth coach will appear in court next week charged with indecently assaulting young boys in Peterborough.

Michael “Kit” Carson (74) of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, is charged with 12 offences against boys.

The offences date between September 17 1978 and February 22 2009.

Police had not previously revealed where the offences were alleged to have taken place - but the Peterborough Telegraph can reveal nine of the allegations relate to the Peterborough area.

Carson, who was academy director at London Road from 1993 to 2001 faces 11 counts of indecent assault - four are charged as indecent assault of a boy under the age of 16 while seven are charged as indecent assault of a boy under the age of 14.

He is also charged with inciting a child aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Carson is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (April 17).

The first count of indecent assault - dating back to between 1979 and 1980 - is said to have occurred at a hotel in Liverpool.

The second indecent assault count is alleged to have taken place in Peterborough at some point between 1978 and 1980.

Counts three and four are said to have occurred between 1992 and 1994 in Peterborough. Count five is said to have taken place between 1994 and 1995 in Peterborough.

Count six relates to an 'unknown location,' and is said to have happened between 1996 and 1997.

Count seven is said to have happened in Eye at some point between 1997 and 1999

Counts eight is said to have taken place between 1997 and 1998, count nine between 1998 and 1999, and counts 10 and 11 are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2000. Counts eight, nine, 10 and 11 are all said to have taken place in Eye.

The inciting a child to engage in sexual activity is said to have taken place at some point between 2008 and 2009 in Cambridge.

Along with his spell at Peterborough United, Carson also worked for Cambridge United and Norwich City.

Carson was charged with the offences last month, and has remained on bail since.

None of the alleged victims can be named for legal reasons.