A former Peterborough United coach has pleaded not guilty to charges of historic child sexual abuse.

Bob Higgins (64) faces 50 charges, including carrying out indecent assaults on 24 boys aged under 18 between 1970 and 1996.

Higgins was youth team manager at Peterborough United from May 1995 to April 1996 when he left by mutual consent.

He was granted unconditional bail by a judge at Bournemouth Crown Court and is due to appear for trial at Salisbury Crown Court on 29 Ma