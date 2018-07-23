Former Peterborough United coach guilty of indecent assault on young player

Ex-Peterborough United football coach Bob Higgins has been found guilty of one charge of indecent assault of a young player and not guilty of another count.

The jury at Winchester Crown Court said they have not yet reached a decision on the other 48 counts of indecent assault faced by the 65-year-old defendant.



Higgins ran the youth training programmes at Southampton and Peterborough United and also spent a period as the Maltese national youth coach.



He has been found guilty of indecently assaulting complainant M, one of 24 alleged victims, in his car. He was cleared of an alleged assault on complainant G.

Bob Higgins arriving at a previous court hearing

UPDATE: Ex-Peterborough United football coach to face retrial after jury fail to return a verdict on 24 counts of indecent assault