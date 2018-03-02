Former Peterborough United coach charged with child sexual activity offence in police football inquiry

A former Peterborough United coach has been charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity as part of a police football inquiry.

Michael “Kit” Carson (74) of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, was charged today after answering bail.

Carson, who was academy director at London Road from 1993 to 2001, has also been charged with 11 counts of indecent assault.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009 and involve 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16.

Cambridgeshire police have not said whether any of the alleged offences are connected to his time at Posh.

Carson has been released on conditional bail to attend Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on April 17.

Carson has also worked for Norwich City and Cambridge United in the past.