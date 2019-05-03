Former Peterborough primary school teacher who abused teenage boy told to expect ‘substantial’ jail sentence

A former Peterborough primary school teacher who abused a teenage boy has been told he faces a ‘substantial’ jail sentence

Andrew Clingo denied three charges of sexual assault but the jury at Lincoln Crown Court took just 90 minutes to consider the evidence before returning guilty verdicts.

Clingo ,43, of Barleyfield, Langtoft, near Bourne, was granted bail to await sentence on 17 May.

Judge Simon Hirst, in adjourning sentence, told Clingo “Please be under no illusions at all. A substantial custodial sentence awaits you on 17 May.”

As well as teaching at a Peterborough primary school, Clingo ran a theatre School in Northampton and a local drama group. He claimed to the jury that his victim was over the age of consent when the incidents happened.

But his version was rejected by the jury who found him guilty of sexually assaulting the boy between 1 October 2007 and 1 March 2009 when his victim was aged 14 and 15.

Mark Watson, prosecuting, told the jury “Andrew Clingo is a popular, charismatic man. He is somebody heavily involved in his local community and is well respected. He runs a drama group. It is that charisma, charm and popularity that allowed him to abuse this boy.”

Mr Watson said that Clingo made his first move towards he boy when giving the teenager a lift in his car. During the journey the vehicle stopped at red traffic lights and Clingo kissed the boy.

Clingo subsequently moved on to a higher level of abuse and performed sexual acts on the boy, said Mr Watson.

After a complaint was made to police Clingo was interviewed and told officers that there had never been any sexual behaviour between himself and the boy.