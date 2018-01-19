Former Peterborough pole dancer to be sentenced for encouraging postman's suicide

A former Peterborough pole dancer who entered into a suicide pact with a postman and left him to die alone is to be sentenced.

Natasha Gordon backed out of the agreement with 31-year-old Matthew Birkinshaw on December 17 2015, by getting out of his car before he killed himself.

The 44-year-old ex-model was described as an "enthusiastic advocate" of suicide, attempting to arrange other suicide pacts within hours of Mr Birkinshaw's death.

Royal Mail employee Mr Birkinshaw, of Walsall, West Midlands, was pronounced dead at 7.24pm just after he was found in his Fiat Punto at Rutland Water in Oakham, Rutland.

Gordon, of Paston Ridings, Peterborough, denied a single charge of encouraging Mr Birkinshaw to take his own life but was convicted by a jury on December 1.

She was granted bail upon her conviction and will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court.