Former Cambridgeshire detective admits gross misconduct

A former Cambridgeshire detective has been found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.

Prior to resigning from Cambridgeshire Constabulary last week, DC Ryan Jeary, who was based at Headquarters in Huntingdon, admitted that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

On Monday (21 October) a panel in Peterborough found the former officer had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.

The conduct relates to a domestic assault in December 2016 and a breach of the Data Protection Act in June 2017.

The panel agreed that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have been dismissed had he remained a serving officer.