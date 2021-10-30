Foreign plates, no insurance and a driver whose dad is a lawyer- drivers stopped by police in Peterborough

Including in them are several drivers with only foreign plates, no insurance and one driver who tried to stop police seizing his car by telling them his dad was a lawyer.
They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 28/10/21
This vehicle was foreign registered and was being driven without a VED and insurance. It has now been seized.
Photo: Midlands
2. 28/10/21
This car did not have a vaild Vehicle Excise Duty either. The driver also had his car seized despite trying to claim hid dad was a lawyer so police could not do it.
Photo: Midlands
3. 28/10/21
This car will most likely be crushed. The driver spotted police, abandoned it and ran off.
Photo: Midlands
4. 28/10/11
This driver only had his car for a week before it was taken off him because he did not get insurance to go along with it.
Photo: Midlands