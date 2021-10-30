A list of incidents attended to by the BCH Road Policing Unit this week.

Foreign plates, no insurance and a driver whose dad is a lawyer- drivers stopped by police in Peterborough

Police in Peterborough have had an incident-filled week dealing with a range of different driving offences.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 4:59 am

Including in them are several drivers with only foreign plates, no insurance and one driver who tried to stop police seizing his car by telling them his dad was a lawyer.

They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 28/10/21

This vehicle was foreign registered and was being driven without a VED and insurance. It has now been seized.

2. 28/10/21

This car did not have a vaild Vehicle Excise Duty either. The driver also had his car seized despite trying to claim hid dad was a lawyer so police could not do it.

3. 28/10/21

This car will most likely be crushed. The driver spotted police, abandoned it and ran off.

4. 28/10/11

This driver only had his car for a week before it was taken off him because he did not get insurance to go along with it.

