Footballs smash historic Peterborough church’s stained glass

An iconic Peterborough church is trying to raise £1,500 after valuable stained glass windows were broken by a football.

St John’s Church, located in St John’s Square next to Cathedral Square, has seen balls smash two beautiful stained glass windows, which are more than 100 years old, this year.

The church has suffered from similar issues a number of times in the past, meaning the original windows, some of which were made in the 1880s, are lost forever - and the church has to spend money replacing them.

Now the church is trying to raise £1,500 to place metal grilles in front of the windows, to make sure no more damage can be done.

A fundraising page has now been set up online for residents to donate to the fund.

To donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/protecting-st-johns-windows

