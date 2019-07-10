Fly-tipper who responded to Facebook request fined hundreds of pounds in court

A man who responded to a Facebook request for the disposal of household waste despite not having a licence was fined last month, after the items were then fly-tipped in Holbeach.

Liam Scott was identified following investigations by South Holland District Council and appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 24 for failing to comply with the duty of care obligations and taking part in removals without a waste carrier licence.

The fly-tipping discovered by the council

On January 30 Scott had responded to a Facebook advert requesting the removal of household waste following a house move. Despite not possessing a waste carrier licence he said he would dispose of the waste for a fee of £50, which was subsequently tipped on Mill Lane and Hungerdyke Gate in Holbeach.

After pleading guilty the court handed him a fine of £200, alongside a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £504.94, making a total payable of £734.94.

Cllr Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council portfolio holder for place, said: “Fly-tipping is a crime which we will not tolerate in South Holland. We hope that results like this prove how costly that it can be to attempt to cut corners and ignore the laws that are in place to protect us all.

“Working without the required certification and a total disregard for the environment of those around you is not an easy way to make some quick cash.

“This case highlights the dangers of advertising your waste disposal jobs on social media, where you have no reviews, verification or genuine details about the person offering to work for you.

“If any business or individual is considering getting rid of unwanted waste they must do so within the law by using your local council, hiring a licensed waste disposer or taking it to the Household Waste Recycling Centre.”

Fly-tipping can be reported through South Holland District Council’s website, along with other environmental and anti-social behaviour issues, by visiting www.sholland.gov.uk/reportit.