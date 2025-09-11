Fletton Murder Investigation: Police reveal man who died in Peterborough house fire was stabbed - as two more arrests are made
A force spokesperson said a post-mortem examination, which took place on10 September, concluded Zbigniew Wasiak, 59, “died from a single stab wound to his neck.”
Police were called by the fire service at about 3.35am on 7 September with reports of a fire in Wootton Avenue, Fletton. Mr Wasiak was sadly found dead inside the property.
On September 10, two 35-year-old men from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of murder.
The spoeksperson continued: “A further two arrests have now been made; a 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from Peterborough, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
“All four are currently in police custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”