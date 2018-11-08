Five people arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in Peterborough Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Five people have been arrested on suspicion of hare coursing in Peterborough. Police were called to Park Farm in Thorney yesterday after receiving reports of hare coursing. The car seized by police Five people were arrested, and their car was also seized. Man charged after police discover firearms at Peterborough house