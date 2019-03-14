Five men charged with drugs offences after Peterborough raid

Five men have been charged in connection with drugs offences following a warrant in Peterborough on Tuesday morning (March 12).

Officers from the Community Action Team (CAT) executed the warrant in Chaucer Road, New England, following reports of drug dealing in the area.

Police news

Fernando Colubali (29), Tiago Caiado (31) and Nuno Vares (22), all of no known addresses, have been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Vares has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

All three have been remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on April 20.

Philip Boardman (49) of Walton Park, Peterborough, and Igor Holub (21) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, have both been charged with possession of a Class A drug. They have both been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 27.