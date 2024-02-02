Five men arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis after police execute warrant at Peterborough home
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis after police raided a Peterborough house.
Officers carried out a warrant at a property on Peake Close in Woodston with neighbours telling the Peterborough Telegraph that officers arrived at 3am and spent the day there.
All of the men remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police station.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers from our Neighbourhood team conducted a warrant yesterday in Peake Close.
"Five men aged between 21 and 33 were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.
"They all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”