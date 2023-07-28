Five men are due in court after being charged with assault and possession of weapon offences following an attack in Millfield.

Police initially said no weapons were used in the attack.

Today, Cambridgeshire police said that five men have all been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely a crowbar, baseball bat and blow torch.

The men are: Manzar Alishan, 25, of Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe, Mohammed Nadeem, 46, of Fulbridge Road, Dogsthorpe, Mohammed Nazim, 54, of Exeter Road, Millfield, Adeel Ahmed, 36, of Fulbridge Road, Dogsthorpe, and Sabir Hussain, 40, of Bourges Boulevard, Millfield.