Five due in court charged with GBH and possession of weapon - including blow torch - after Millfield assault

Assault happened at Harris Street on July 25
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST

Five men are due in court after being charged with assault and possession of weapon offences following an attack in Millfield.

A man suffered serious injuries following at attack at the junction of Harris Street and Serjeant Street in Millfield at about 8pm on Tuesday, July 25.

Peterborough Police make fifth arrest following assault in Millfield
The police cordon at the scene
Police initially said no weapons were used in the attack.

Today, Cambridgeshire police said that five men have all been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – namely a crowbar, baseball bat and blow torch.

The men are: Manzar Alishan, 25, of Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe, Mohammed Nadeem, 46, of Fulbridge Road, Dogsthorpe, Mohammed Nazim, 54, of Exeter Road, Millfield, Adeel Ahmed, 36, of Fulbridge Road, Dogsthorpe, and Sabir Hussain, 40, of Bourges Boulevard, Millfield.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (July 28).