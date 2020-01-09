Five ‘brave’ officers taken to hospital after ‘serious assault’ at Cambridgeshire prison

Five prison officers have been hurt by inmates at HMP Whitemoor in March.

Two prisoners launched a ‘serious assault’ at the high security jail today (Thursday).

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Five members of staff at HMP Whitemoor attended hospital following a serious assault on an officer by two prisoners on 9 January.

“The incident was quickly resolved by our brave staff and our thoughts are with the injured officers at this time.

“We do not tolerate assaults on our hardworking officers and will push for the strongest possible punishment. We have referred the incident to the police and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”