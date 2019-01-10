Five arrested in Peterborough as armed police execute three warrants following shooting in city

Five people were arrested as armed police executed three warrants at locations across Peterborough yesterday,

Officers carried out a number of warrants across the city on Wednesday, January 9, following a shooting in Welbourne Road, Werrington, in the early hours of Thursday January 3.

Police examining the Vauxhall Insignia. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

Three men aged 22, 26, and 27, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Peterborough, and a fifth man aged 26, from the North London area, were arrested yesterday afternoon.

The first arrests were made shortly after 2pm when officers stopped a Huntingdonshire District Council private hire vehicle, a grey/silver Vauxhall Insignia, on the A47 at Fulbridge Road, Peterborough.

A second warrant was executed at a house in Southfields Drive in Stanground shortly after 4pm and a black Audi was seized.

A third warrant was executed by armed police in Greenwood Road in Hampton Vale at around 6.30pm last night and a further arrest made.

All suspects remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

The shooting in Werrington took place at 12.20am last Thursday. A firearm was discharged but nobody was injured, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Police in Southfields Drive in Stanground, Peterborough,

Police took a black Audi away from the scene

