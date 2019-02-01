Five arrested as police raid multiple properties across Peterborough in day of crackdown on drug dealing

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city this morning (Friday, February 1).

About 50 officers from neighbourhood policing in Peterborough, supported by colleagues from the Special Constabulary and immigration, raided seven addresses in the Bretton area as part of a crackdown to disrupt drugs networks run by organised crime groups (OCGs).

Some of the cannabis seized by police today in Peterborough

More than 571 cannabis plants in varying stages of growth were seized totalling an estimated value of £500,000.

Five men, aged 19, 22, 25, 27 and 49, all from different addresses in Bretton and Westwood, were arrested during the warrants. All are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Sergeant Jason Hancock, from the Community Action Team (CAT), said: “Today was a great success, our aim was to disrupt organised criminal networks who use the funds from cannabis farming to fund larger scale criminality within our communities, such as class A drug supply and people trafficking.

“We will continue to target organised crime, protect our communities and the vulnerable by targeting these groups, however we rely on information from our communities to drive this activity forward, therefore I would encourage anyone to report information to us or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information about the production or supply of drugs can report to police by calling 101 or online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

To report information anonymously contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.