Fish trader scams Peterborough residents as police target fraudsters in Werrington

A fish trader has been scamming residents in Peterborough, with one man losing £176.

Peterborough City Council released an alert about rogue traders yesterday (Thursday, November 8).

Police news

Its message said: “We’ve had several calls from residents who have been scammed by a door-to-door trader selling fish.

“The trader asks residents to enter their PIN number into a handheld machine. Residents did not see how much they had been charged and were not given receipts.

“In one instance a later bank check showed a man had been debited £176. If you spot this trader or have any information, please dial police on 101.”

Meanwhile, police have revealed they have been targeting fraudsters in the Werrington area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “There have been a number of reports of rogue trading in the Werrington area recently, therefore we have proactively been working with Trading Standards to target potential fraudsters and also educate members of the public.

“We were in the area on Wednesday stopping traders to carry out checks on whether they had the appropriate insurance and licencing. We’re pleased to say everyone we spoke with was genuine, however, we will be carrying on this proactive work to target those who are not genuine.”