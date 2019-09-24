Firefighters tackle Peterborough house fire and car arson

Firefighters tackled a house fire and car arson in Peterborough.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Paynels in Orton Goldhay at 3.18pm on Saturday.

Firefighters tackling the car fire at Ludlow Mews. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

They arrived to find a fence fire had spread to a house.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were also called to Ludlow Mews, off Thorpe Road, near Crescent Bridge, at 1.17am on Monday after a car was torched.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The north roaming fire engine was called to a fire in the open on Mews Close, Ramsey, on Saturday at 1.25pm.

The crew arrived to find undergrowth and waste on fire.

The cause of the fire was also deliberate and anyone with information should contact police or Crimestoppers.