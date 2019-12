A fire on open land in Fengate was started deliberately, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were called out at 5.14pm on Sunday to Edgerley Drain Road where they quickly extinguished the flames before returning to their station.

Fire and rescue service

A fire service spokesperson said: “Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”