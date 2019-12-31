Fire deliberately started near house in Peterborough village

A fire was deliberately started near a house in the village of Eye.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were called out at 9.38pm on Monday to Roche Terrace.

Fire and rescue service

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew arrived to find a bin well alight, close to a house.”

The flames were extinguished with the firefighters then returning to their station.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.