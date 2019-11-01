Fire deliberately started in Peterborough car park

A fire was started deliberately in a Peterborough car park this morning (Friday).

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were called to Dickens Street Car Park at around 7am.

The fire was started deliberately but was quickly extinguished.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was also called out yesterday just before 6.30pm to a fire in the open at Crabtree, Paston.

The fire was also started deliberately.

Anyone with information on either fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.