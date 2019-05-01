Fiona Onasanya - a timeline of events

The key events of Fiona Onasanya’s time as Peterborough MP

Friday, February 3 2017: Fiona Onasanya correctly fills out Notice of Intended Prosecution regarding a speeding offence. She kept a clean licence and avoided points by going on a speed awareness course.

Fiona Onasanya. Photo: Terry Harris

Friday, June 9 2017: Fiona Onasanya is elected as MP for Peterborough, beating Conservative Stewart Jackson by 607 votes

Monday, July 24 2017: The Nissan Micra belonging to Fiona Onasanya is caught speeding on The Causeway, Thorney at 10.03pm

Tuesday, January 2 2018: Fiona Onsanya is interviewed about the allegations by police. She makes no comment.

Thursday, July 12 2018: Fiona Onasanya appears at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with Perverting The Course of Justice

Wednesday, July 25 2018: The Peterborough Telegraph reveals Fiona Onasanya has been charged

Friday, July 27 2018: Fiona Onasanya ‘strongly denies’ allegations against her

Monday August 13 2018: Fiona Onasanya and Festus Onasanya appear at The Old Bailey where they enter not guilty pleas

Monday, November 5 2018: Festus Onasanya appears at The Old Bailey where he pleads guilty to three counts of Perverting The Course of Justice

Tuesday, November 13 2018: Prosecutor David Jeremy QC opens the trial, telling a jury Fiona Onasanya ‘plotted’ with Festus Onasanya to evade speeding prosecution

Wednesday, November 14 2018: Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC adjourns the case for a day. The case is not heard again until Friday

Friday, November 14 2018: Fiona Onasanya’s former aide Dr Christian DeFeo gives evidence. He says he felt ‘morally and legally obliged’ to take to the stand

Friday, November 14 2018: Dr DeFeo’s wife denies ‘being pleased’ to catch Ms Onasanya out

Monday, November 19 2018: Fiona Onasanya begins her defence

Monday, November 19 2018: Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya tells court her brother said he had ‘sorted out’ speeding ticket

Monday, November 19 2018: Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya took year to investigate speeding incident, court told

Tuesday, November 20 2018: Fiona Onasanya says she ‘does not know’ who was driving the car on July 24 2017

Wednesday, November 21 2018: Fiona Onsanya is not a woman who ‘lies, lies and lies again’ court told

Thursday, November 22 2018: Jury begin deliberations in Fiona Onasanya case

Friday, November 23 2018: Judge tells jury he will accept a majority verdict

Monday, November 26 2018: Jury fail to reach verdict - Judge orders a retrial

Monday, November 26 2018: This is when Fiona Onasanya will face a retrial

Tuesday, December 11 2018: The retrial starts at The Old Bailey.

Wednesday, December 12 2018: The case is opened in front of a jury. They are told Ms Onasanya ‘lied persistently and deliberately’

Friday, December 14 2018: Fiona Onasanya’s former campaign manager tells the court he had ‘no choice but to turn her in’

Monday, December 17 2018: Fiona Onasanya tells the court she was ‘betrayed by her brother’

Wednesday, December 19 2018: Fiona Onasanya found guilty of perverting the course of justice

Wednesday December 19 2018: How Fiona Onasanya could lose her seat after guilty verdict

Wednesday December 19 2018: The rise and fall of Fiona Onasanya

Wednesday, December 19 2018: Judge leaves all sentencing options open after guilty verdict

Wednesday, December 19 2018: Labour suspends Fiona Onasanya after guilty verdict

Thursday, January 3 2019: Fiona Onasanya is expelled from the Labour Party

Thursday, January 17 2019: Fiona Onasanya appeals against conviction

Tuesday, January 29 2019: Fiona Onasanya jailed

Thursday, January 31 2019: The Attorney General says he is reviewing Onasanya’s sentencing

Thursday, January 31 2019: Calls for change in law after Peterborough MP is jailed

Monday, February 11 2019: MPs are told Fiona Onasanya’s appeal will be heard on March 5

Monday, February 25 2019: The Attorney General announces Fiona Onasanya’s sentence will not be extended

Tuesday, February 26 2019: Fiona Onasanya is released from HMP Bronzefield

Tuesday, February 26 2019: Police say they are investigating after threatening letters and emails are sent to Fiona Onasanya

Tuesday, March 5 2019: Fiona Onasanya loses her appeal against conviction

Monday, March 18 2019: Fiona Onasanya releases a video on social media claiming she is innocent - the first time she spoke in public since her conviction

Tuesday, March 19 2019: A Recall Petition is launched in Peterborough, which could result in Fiona Onasanya losing her seat

Wednesday, April 3 2019: Fiona Onasanya is taken to an employment tribunal by a former employee

Friday, April 5 2019: Fiona Onasanya cleared of discriminating against former employee by tribunal

Friday, April 12 2019: Solicitor’s Regulatory Authority announces they will prosecute Fiona Onasanya for ‘failing to act with integrity

Wednesday, April 24 2019: Fiona Onasanya makes her first speech in Parliament since her prison sentence

Wednesday, May 1 2019: The final day of the Recall Petition in Peterborough

Wednesday, May 1 2019: Fiona Onasanya loses her seat as 19,000 people sign the recall petition