Fifth person arrested in connection with burglary spate

Two more people have been arrested after a spate of burglaries in Wisbech.

Police have now made five arrests after 26 burglaries were committed over the last four months.

The latest arrests included a 37-year-old man from Wisbech in connection with a burglary in Holmes Drive on Monday, July 29. He is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

A 17-year-old boy from Wisbech was also arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with burglary in Wisbech. He has since been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on August 27.

Three other teenagers have also been arrested.

DC Adam Blake said: “While we are doing all we can to catch those responsible for these crimes I am urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report. If a crime is in progress always call 999.

Information and advice about how best to protect your home from burglars can be found on the force website at www.cambs.police.uk/burglary.