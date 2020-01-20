Fifth man bailed in Peterborough rape investigation

The fifth man arrested as part of a rape investigation in Peterborough has been released on bail.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Friday after two teenage girls alleged they were raped last weekend (January 11-12)

The restaurant has been shut

Today Cambridgeshire police said the man had been released on bail until February 12.

MORE: Peterborough 16-year-old boy and three men arrested on suspicion of raping teenage girls in city

MORE: Peterborough restaurant closed and fifth person arrested in rape investigation

The investigation has seen police close down a restaurant in Peterborough. The Babylon Restaurant and Shisha Lounge in Lincoln Road, was issued a temporary closure notice on Wednesday evening to close the premises for 48 hours under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. On Friday an application was made to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for a full closure order to be granted, which was successful and has been served on the premises by officers. The order states the premises will be closed for the next three months as there are ‘reasonable grounds for believing that in the past three months the premises were used for activities related to a specific child sex offence, or the premises are likely to be used for such activities.’

Police incident at St Paul's Road, Peterborough EMN-200115-154242009

Police were also seen searching a property in St Paul’s Road last week.

Two other 18-year-old men, a 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were all been arrested on suspicion of rape earlier last week. All have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in February.

Police incident at St Paul's Road, Peterborough EMN-200115-154315009