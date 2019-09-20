Ferry Meadows hit by arsonists

Arsonists struck at Ferry Meadows Country Park this week.

A fire was started near a children’s play park at the popular attraction in the early hours of Thursday morning, destroying bins.

While a spokesman for Ferry Meadows said investigations were ongoing into the cause of the blaze, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was an arson attack.

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “A crew from Stanground was called to a bin on fire at Ferry Meadows at around 5.30am on Thursday morning.

“They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 6.15am.

“The fire was started deliberately. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The Ferry Meadows spokesman said: “Bins near Badger Play in Ferry Meadows burned down over night. The fire brigade were alerted in the early hours of the morning. We don’t know if this was an arson attack or an unfortunate accident – we have no evidence to indicate either case.

“We had an incident last summer where bins burned down following someone disposing of a disposable BBQ in the bins (the metal grill was still evident) but there hasn’t been another incident like that since.

“No metal grill was evident in the charred bin this time, which would indicate it wasn’t barbecue related this time.

“We have had cases throughout the summer of disposable BBQs carelessly left on picnic tables which have then caused the tables to be burned /charred – but these seem more careless acts rather than deliberate vandalism.

“The Park ranger team have already cleared up the area ready for the busy weekend ahead. Temporary bins have been put in place for general and recycling waste.”