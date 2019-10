A man caught speeding at 129mph on the A14 in his Ferrari has been banned from the road.

Gary Redman was driving the £200,000 Italian sports car on the A14 when he was clocked by police nearly 60mph over the 70mph limit.

He was caught at 129mph

He was fined £660 at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Redman (51), of Leamington Road, Rugby, was also banned from driving for 45 days.