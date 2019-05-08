Father and son sprayed substance in men’s faces before beating them with wooden club

A father and son who sprayed a noxious substance in the faces of two men before beating them with a wooden club have been sentenced.

Wayne Bishop, 56, and Wayne Bishop, 29, both of Station Road, Manea, attacked the two men in the early hours of 17 June, 2017.

The wounds suffered by the victims

The victims had left a pub in March, where they had attended a birthday party, before becoming involved in a dispute with some youths at a bus stop. The altercation was about to be resolved when the Bishops arrived and attacked them.

The victims suffered eye injuries and one required 15 stitches across his forehead. The noxious substance was never identified.

Bishop senior was yesterday (7 May) found guilty of two counts of administering a poison/noxious thing and causing actual bodily harm following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He received a 12 month community order, an electronic curfew between 8pm and 6am for three months, 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £600 compensation and £4,200 prosecution costs.

His son was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm. He was sentenced to nine months in jail suspended for 18 months, 120 hours unpaid work, 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and £1,100 compensation.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Gaylor said: “The situation was about to resolve itself when the Bishops arrived. The father used a harmful substance and his son a wooden club to viciously attack the victims.”

