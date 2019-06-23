Father and son seriously hurt after being attacked by up to 12 people

A father and son were left with serious injuries after being attacked by a group of up to 12 people.

Cambridgeshire police is appealing for witnesses after the assault in the early hours of Saturday morning (2.30am) in the area of West End/Greys Lane, March.

Police news

A police spokesperson said: “A father and his 20-year-old son were attacked by a group of eight to 12 people and left with serious injuries after being hit with pieces of wood.

“Anybody with any information about who may have been responsible, or anybody that witnessed the assault, please contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 and quote reference 35/43697/19.”