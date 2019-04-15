Fast-food delivery drivers in Peterborough robbed three times by group of men

Fast-food delivery drivers have been robbed three times in Peterborough in the past week.

The first incident happened at about 10.35pm on Thursday (April 11) in Eastholm Close, Eastfield Road.

Police news

The second was in Holmes Way, Paston, at about 2.20am on Saturday (April 13), and the latest incident took place in Dunstan Court, Eastfield, at about 12.35am yesterday morning (April 14).

In all offences the victims have been delivering food but have been attacked by a group of men who have made off with the food and cash.

Anyone with information should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101. Always dial 999 if someone is in immediate danger or a crime is in progress.