Farmer sentenced for hiding dead pigs

A farmer who tried to hide dead pigs has been given a suspended sentence.

Christopher Holt, 71, of Natures Farm, Ellington attempted to conceal dead pigs from Trading Standards officers under a heap of wood, boxes and bags.

Judge Enright said the dead pigs could have caused disease to be spread

He was issued a legal notice but when officers returned they found nothing had been done.

Holt was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court after he was found guilty of four offences under regulations regarding the disposal of dead animals.

He e was sentenced to eight weeks suspended for 18 months for each offence.

On sentencing Judge Enright said: “This is a very serious offence of which the spread of disease is the nub of it and it is so serious it is worthy of a custodial sentence.”

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Head of Trading Standards Peter Gell said: “Despite repeated warnings Mr Holt left us no choice but to put this matter before the court.

“We’re glad the court recognised the seriousness of these offences because there is a risk to the public and other animals through transmission of disease if carcases are not disposed of properly. Keeping livestock comes with responsibilities and should not be taken lightly, it is vital that strict disease control measures are enforced and adhered to.”

If anyone has concerns regarding the welfare of farm animals, they should contact Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.