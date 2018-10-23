Family release photos of man stabbed to death in Peterborough as they grieve for 23-year-old

Have your say

A man who was found dead in a car in Peterborough on Sunday morning (21 October) has been named by police.

Filip Jaskiewicz, 23, of Princes Street, Peterborough, was discovered in in Oakdale Avenue at 7.10am and confirmed dead a short while later.



Filip’s family, including a cousin in Peterborough, have released photographs of him but have asked to be allowed to grieve in private.

His mother and other family in Poland have been kept up to date by detectives.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, has been charged with Filip’s murder and was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (23 October).

A post mortem examination yesterday at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Filip died from a single stab wound to the chest.

