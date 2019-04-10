Family of teenage boy pay heartfelt tributes after tragic death as funeral fundraising campaign is launched

The family of ‘loving’ teenager who died this week have paid heartfelt tributes to the young lad - and started a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for his funeral.

The family of Holbeach teenager Alex Buchan described him as a “gentle, kind boy, who would help anyone.”

Alex’s father, also called Alexander, paid tribute to his son who died after police and paramedics were called to a house on Fleet Street in Holbeach in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Lincolnshire Police said a girl (15) and two men (both 19) were arrested for drugs related offences following Alex’s death.

Mr Buchan, 60, a company director, last saw his son on Friday evening.

“Alex was such a gentle, kind boy, he really was,” Mr Buchan said.

“He was so loving and helpful, he would help anyone, and he was loved by all his family.

“This has come as such a shock.”

Mr Buchan said he could not comment further on the circumstances of his son’s death as it was being investigated by the police.

The cause of Alex’s death has not yet been confirmed.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Fleet Street, Holbeach, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“A 14-year-old boy was found dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

“A 15-year-old girl and two 19-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences and have been released on bail.

“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and anyone with information should call Holbeach Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 34 of April 6”

An online fundraising appeal has been set up by Alex’s family, and has already raised more than £1,500. A tribute on the page read: “As a family, we are trying our hardest to raise as much money as possible to give our boy the best possible send-off he deserves.”

Another tribute to Alex from sister Beth Donnelly said: “I never thought I’d ever have to say goodbye to you, the sweetest boy I know, with a heart of gold,

“I’m sorry I wasn’t by your side but know that I always loved you with my whole heart and I never wanted to see you hurt.

“Thank you for being the best brother a girl could ever have and we miss you terribly.

“Rest in peace handsome until we meet again.”

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.56am on Saturday to a private address in Holbeach to assist with a medical emergency.

“We sent two paramedics in two ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance.”

To donate money to the campaign, visit www.gofundme.com/alexander-buchanss-funeral