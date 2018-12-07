Family makes desperate appeal to find missing parrot after Peterborough burglary

Have your say

A family has launched a desperate appeal to find their beloved parrot which has been missing since a burglary at their home.

Muto, a seven-year-old African Grey parrot, went missing following a burglary at a house in Field Walk, Peterborough between 10pm on Sunday, December 2, and 7am the following day.

Have you seen missing Muto?

The family said: “This has left our family completely devastated. Muto has been a part of our family for seven years.

“My young children are so upset and ask me every day if Muto is coming home.”

PC Tom Adams said: “We are urgently appealing for anyone who has been offered a parrot similar to Muto or knows where he is to get in touch.

“He’s likely to be distressed and he could be aggressive towards strangers.”

Anyone with any information on Muto’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting 35/NT/66886/18.

Ashley McMillan, 24, is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today, Friday December 7 charged with burglary.

A 15-year-old boy has also been charged with burglary and is due at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 9.