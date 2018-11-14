Family heartbroken as £10,000 stolen from 91-year-old bedridden Peterborough City Hospital patient with dementia

A heartbroken family have appealed for help to catch the “despicable” person who stole £10,000 from a 91-year-old bedridden patient at Peterborough City Hospital who has dementia.

Mary Banks’ purse was stolen from the hospital in September. Her bank card was then used to fraudulently pay for groceries and clothes, as well as withdrawing cash.

The woman police wish to speal to

The card was reported as stolen on Friday, October 12, four days after Mary passed away.

Jim Banks, Mary’s son, said his mother was immobile and had severe breathing problems when her purse was stolen as she lay in bed at Peterborough City Hospital.

He said that she would have been “completely unaware” her money was being stolen by a “despicable and immoral individual who has preyed on the sick and vulnerable” and that she died within four weeks of the theft.

He added: “It defies belief that anybody could stoop so low and I am appealing for the public’s help in catching whoever is responsible so that no other family has to face a similar heartache.”

PC Lewis Busby said: “I would urge anyone with information about this crime to contact us or who thinks they know the woman in the CCTV.

“My thoughts go with the family who are dealing with the loss of their loved one and now have to deal with this alongside it.”

Anyone who recognises the woman pictured, or has any information, is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/36955/18.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.