Families to be left without turkey at Christmas after £20,000 of food stolen from Huntingdon farm shop

Hundreds of Christmas turkeys, ribs of beef and lamb worth more than £20,000 has been stolen from a Huntingdonshire farm shop.
At 7.47am this morning (Monday, December 24) police were called with reports of the theft at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Church Street, Old Hurst, Huntingdon.
PC Poppy McCullagh said: “This mindless act will have a devastating effect on the business and leave hundreds of families without their turkey dinner this Christmas.
“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may be offered a meat for sale, to contact us.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 72 of December 24.