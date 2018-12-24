Families to be left without turkey at Christmas after £20,000 of food stolen from Huntingdon farm shop

Hundreds of Christmas turkeys, ribs of beef and lamb worth more than £20,000 has been stolen from a Huntingdonshire farm shop.

At 7.47am this morning (Monday, December 24) police were called with reports of the theft at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Church Street, Old Hurst, Huntingdon.

A Christmas turkey dinner

PC Poppy McCullagh said: “This mindless act will have a devastating effect on the business and leave hundreds of families without their turkey dinner this Christmas.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may be offered a meat for sale, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 72 of December 24.