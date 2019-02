Reports of fake cops pressuring victims in Spalding to hand over money have been made to Lincolnshire Police.

The force tweeted earlier today: “We’ve received reports of police impersonation fraud in the #Spalding area. Criminals call victims purporting to be a police officer and pressure them into transferring or withdrawing money, often claiming to need their help in an ongoing investigation.”

Police news

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.