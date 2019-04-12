Failed drug tests, no insurance and provisional licences - the drivers stopped in Peterborough over the last week
Officers in the BCH Road Policing Unit have been busy pulling up drivers breaking the law over the past eight days.
Several have failed roadside drug tests, while many had no licence or insurance. These were the drivers who were caught.
Driver disqualified from driving and failed a roadside drug swab which showed positive for cannabis and cocaine
The car was seen being driven without lights. The driver had a provisional licence and no insurance. They have been reported and the vehicle seized
The driver of the Astra had no insurance and was under the influence of drugs. The driver was arrested and the car was seized
The same car had been seized 10 days earlier for no insurance. It was now insured, but not by the person caught driving it
