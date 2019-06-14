Extra police patrols help deter planned fight in Whittlesey

Police sent in extra patrols into Whittlesey yesterday after receiving reports of a planned fight.

A message was issued on Facebook warning those thinking of taking part in the fight not to bother.

Police news

The Policing Fenland Facebook account posted: “Local Officers are out in numbers to prevent offences and protect the public. If you were planning on getting involved, stay home. You‘ll miss Love Island if you’re in Custody.”

A police spokeswoman said this morning that the fight did not take place.

She said: “We had intelligence to say that two groups of youths planned to fight each other in Whittlesey. The fight did not take place last night but extra officers were on patrol in the area.”

Police were unable to say where the fight was expected to take place.