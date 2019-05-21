Extra patrols from police to tackle thefts from vehicles

A crime prevention day this week will aim to tackle thefts from vehicles with additional patrols and offering advice to tradespeople.

In 2018/19 there were 438 reported incidents of theft from motor vehicles in the county. This includes tools being stolen from vans, as well as other valuables from cars.

Police will be carrying out extra patrols

On Friday (May 24) officers will be conducting extra patrols in ‘hotspot’ areas to tackle the issue, as well as having stands at branches of Screwfix in Saint David’s Square, Fengate, Peterborough, and Lancaster Way, Ely.

In addition to efforts to combat vehicle crime, officers will be marking and registering bicycles in Cambridge and talking to people about fraud and cybercrime.

Superintendent James Sutherland said: “We’re working hard to tackle criminality in the county, but it’s also important we seek to prevent it from happening in the first place. One way we can do this is to make it as difficult as possible for criminals.

“The majority of the thefts from cars occurred when people failed to lock their vehicle and left valuables on show. Thieves will steal something as seemingly insignificant as a CD. We’re urging people to ensure they lock their car and remove items from sight which could be stolen.

“We hope to reach as many van drivers and tradespeople during the day as possible. I know that theft of tools from vans can have a big impact on small businesses and we want to offer as much practical support and advice as we can to make their property secure.”