Extra funding to stop drink-driving in Peterborough during the World Cup

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite is providing extra funding to help keep people safe during the World Cup period, which starts today.

The funding, worth £5,400, will help the Roads Policing Unit to pro-actively educate drivers about how alcohol is absorbed by the body and the effect drinking the night before can have on driving the next morning.

PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “Throughout the World Cup period there is likely to be an increase in the number of people drinking at home or at barbecues.

“Whilst most people would not drive straight after drinking, not everyone is aware of the risk of driving the morning after drinking. We want people to take personal responsibility for their own actions so that other lives are not put at risk. This additional funding will help us educate drivers about keeping themselves and others safe.”

The additional support will complement the ‘I’m Des’ campaign recently announced by the constabulary. The countywide initiative, instigated by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership (CPRSP), has been put in place to encourage drivers to not have any alcoholic drinks at all.

The funding will enable officers to increase patrols throughout the month and provide educational awareness training about lunchtime drinking.

Mr Ablewhite said: “The World Cup is a special event which we want everyone to enjoy.

“However, people often make the mistake of driving the morning after drinking, not being aware they will still have alcohol in their system which will take them over the limit to drive.

“I urge everyone to make sure they have plans in place to get home safely, whatever time of day the game is being shown.”

For more information about the ‘I’m Des’ campaign, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/news-and-appeals/Im-DES-Summer-2018.

For more information about the driving and the legal alcohol limit visit www.drinkaware.co.uk.