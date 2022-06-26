Extra funding announced to help victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough organisations are set to get a share of just under £900k over the next three years to fund community-based support services for survivors of domestic abuse and/or sexual violence.

The money, which totals £295k a year, will enable the Commissioner to enhance services for vulnerable people in the community.

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire Police & Crime Commissioner, said: “This money will mean those fleeing domestic abuse can be helped to find new homes and be able to access specialist emotional and practical support. Survivors of sexual violence can now be offered a safe space to talk things through.

The funding will help sexual violence and domestic abuse victims

“It is crucial that people who have experienced such crimes are provided with the help they need to begin to regain control over their own lives. This money will do just that.”

The funding will be prioritised for local charities who do not have access to other funding streams. Organisations such as Choices Counselling Service, Peterborough Women’s Aid, One Voice 4 Travellers and The Meadows Children and Family Wing will receive extra funds over the next three years.

This recent award brings the total extra funding brought into the county by the Commissioner and his team since April 1st 2022 to £1.1m. This includes more than half a million pounds for specialist support services staff called Independent Domestic Abuse Advisors and Independent Sexual Violence Advocates.

Mr Preston said: “Cambridgeshire and Peterborough may be a small shire county but we certainly have a proven track record of working in partnership to secure extra resources to help the people who live here.”

Between April 2021 and March 2022 staff within the Commissioner’s office, working with colleagues in other agencies, successfully bid for £1.8m of extra funding. This was used to improve the support offered to victims of crime, make the streets safer through environmental improvements and provide training for security industry staff to help them spot the signs of predatory behaviour.