Ex-teaching assistant jailed for sexual activity with young schoolgirl

A former teaching assistant who caused a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity was today (Friday) jailed for eight years.

Martin Moon, 32, from Pinchbeck, also sent the girl sexual videos of himself and repeatedly asked her to send him sexual pictures.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Moon had previously been jailed for 30 months in January 2011 for sexual activity with a different 15-year-old girl.

At the time Moon was working as a teaching assistant in Boston and he was subsequently made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The court heard police went to Moon's Pinchbeck home in July 2017 and seized an iPhone from him.

Gareth Weetman, prosecuting, said: "It seemed apparent there were a number of images of an indecent nature of a female who seemed to be under 16."

Moon admitted he had been in contact on social media with a female he believed to be 18 in Denmark. He later admitted the girl told him she was 15.

Examination of the iPhone revealed 33 indecent images and videos of the girl in the most serious Category of A. There were three images in Category B and 350 images in Category C.

Chat logs showed the girl enjoyed "dominant" relationships and sometimes referred to Moon as "Daddy."

There was also evidence of the girl sending Moon sexual videos and Moon sending the girl a video of him masturbating.

The court heard Moon continued to keep in contact with the girl after his arrest in July 2017 and police found a further 45 Category C images of the girl when they seized another phone used by Moon.

There was also evidence Moon had met up with the girl in London after she turned 16 in March this year.

Charlotte Surley, mitigating, told the court Moon had pleaded guilty and did not know the age of the girl or where she lived when they were first in contact.

The court heard Moon married his current wife following his arrest in July 2017 and she was aware of his offences.

Moon, 32, of Bridgewater Lane, Pinchbeck, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity together with charges of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The charges relate to the period between 12 May and 28 July 2017.

Moon also admitted three charges of making a total of 386 indecent photographs of children and a further charge of making 45 Category C indecent images.

Moon was jailed for eight years and must also serve an extended four year sentence on licence following his release.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC told Moon: "You are an entrenched and determined paedophile.

"You have no intention of changing your ways."