Ex-Peterborough crime chief quit after allegedly sending explicit photo to woman

The former police and crime commissioner in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough resigned after allegedly sending an explicit photo to a woman on Facebook.

Jason Ablewhite quit the £85,000 a year role four days after he had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a complaint was made to Cambridgeshire police about messages he had sent on social media.

It has now been revealed by the Cambs Times that the complaint centred on Mr Ablewhite allegedly sending suggestive Facebook messages and an explicit photo to a 50-year-old woman.

The alleged victim and friend told the paper that they were speaking out because of what they believe is a lack of support and information following Mr Ablewhite’s resignation in November.

They said they met Mr Ablewhite when part of a small group touring police headquarters at Huntingdon.

The alleged victim, who said she has faced mental health issues over the years, claimed that the messages with Mr Ablewhite began soon after she had arrived home from the visit, with one allegedly saying it “seems wrong chatting to you with just a towel on, better not let it slip”.

She told the Cambs Times: “I started getting alarm bells ringing.”

He is later alleged to have sent the explicit photo twice, with the victim saying: “I cried my eyes out. I had a shower, threw up and felt violated.”

The IOPC investigation is ongoing and Mr Ablewhite has not been arrested or charged with any offence.

The former crime commissioner, who has since quit as a district councillor in Huntingdon, has declined to comment publicly since his resignation.

He has now been replaced by his deputy Ray Bisby who took his oath of office earlier this week.

Mr Bisby, a former Serviceman and a Conservative councillor in Peterborough representing Stanground South, is holding the position in an interim role until elections are held in May.

He said: “It is an honour to take on the role and I look forward to continuing to work with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and partners to make our communities as safe as possible.”