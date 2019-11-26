Ex-Cambridgeshire police officer admits making indecent images of a child

A former Cambridgeshire police officer has pleaded guilty to making and distributing an indecent image of a child.

Phillip Richardson, (49), a former PC who was based at March Police Station, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (21 November) and admitted three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child and two counts of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Richardson was arrested in May and dismissed by the force on 3 July.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on 13 December for sentencing.