Ex-army sergeant jailed for raping two women

A man has been jailed for 14 years at a military court in North Yorkshire having been found guilty of two counts of rape - including one in Cambridgeshire.

Kevin Galbraith, who is 49 and an ex-army sergeant originally from Ireland, was found guilty of raping a woman in her Cambridge home in 2011.

On that day, in October 2011, Galbraith had been out for drinks at a local pub celebrating his birthday weekend.

He had agreed to stay the night at the victim’s home but they fell asleep in separate bedrooms. However, during the night, she woke up to being raped by Galbraith.

She managed to push him off and he left the address on foot.

The victim reported the incident to police on February last year after another of Galbraith’s victim’s in Scotland made an allegation of rape from 2003.

Galbraith, of Halbeaph, Dunfermline, attended a voluntary interview on August 28 last year.

He denied two charges of rape but was found guilty at Catterick Military Court. He was sentenced to seven years for the Cambridge incident and a further seven years for the Scotland offence.

DC Jo Nicholson, who investigated the Cambridge offence, said: “Galbraith is a sexual predator who took complete advantage of these women in the worst way.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victims for the bravery they have shown in coming forward and engaging with the investigation, many years after the offence.

“I hope the sentence shows how seriously the police and courts take this type of criminality and highlights our commitment to bringing dangerous offenders to justice, no matter how long ago the offence occurred.

“The victims have had to relive the awful ordeals they were subjected to throughout the trial process but I hope the sentencing finally gives them some measure of comfort and closure.”

The offence in Scotland was investigated by the military police in Edinburgh and both cases were heard together at court.