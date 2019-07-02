Everything we know so far about the murder investigation in Peterborough

Detectives have begun a murder investigation after a woman in her 40s was found dead in a house in Cromwell Road, Millfield, this morning (Tuesday).

This is everything we know about the incident so far:

Police at the scene. Photo: David Lowndes

. Cambridgeshire police were called at 6.42am, initially to reports of violence

. Armed officers were sent to the scene, as well as sniffer dogs and paramedics

. The road was cordoned off between Cobden Street and Lime Tree Avenue

. An eye-witness said officers were seen to be shouting outside then broke the door in

Police at the scene. Photo: David Lowndes

. Police originally said three people had been seriously injured and that a man remained inside the property. He was later arrested

. Later this morning police confirmed they were treating the incident as a murder investigation after a woman in her 40s had died at the scene

. Another woman, who is in her 30s, and a nine-year-old boy have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening

. All had suffered stab wounds

. A man in his 40s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries

. The four people involved are all believed to be related

. Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the incident

. Specially trained officers are liaising with the victims and their families

. Scenes of crime officers have been sent to the scene and door-to-door enquiries have been taking place.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-02072019-0061 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

RELATED: Murder investigation in Peterborough after woman dies at house in Cromwell Road

Man arrested after armed police surround house in Peterborough’s Cromwell Road

Armed police surround Peterborough house after three seriously hurt - man arrested

Armed police cordon off Cromwell Road in Peterborough